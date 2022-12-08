Texas vs Marquette Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles will square off against the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns, who host at Gregory Gymnasium on Thursday, December 8.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Marquette vs Texas streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Marquette vs Texas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Marquette vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option, as every remaining game of the NCAA volleyball tournament will also be simulcast on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Marquette vs Texas live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Marquette vs Texas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Marquette vs Texas live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Marquette vs Texas live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Marquette vs Texas Volleyball Preview

The Golden Eagles took down Ball State in three straight sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-17) and they followed that up with an impressive sweep of Georgia Tech (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) to reach the Sweet 16.

Led by outside hitters Aubrey Hamilton and Jenna Reitsma, middle blocker Hattie Bray and Yadhira Anchante, the team’s standout setter from Peru, Marquette has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the tournament so far.

“Everyone has good character,” Anchante told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the squad. “And I feel like that makes the team awesome. We have such a good chemistry, I don’t know how to describe it, like it just feels great playing with them. We enjoy it, you know, and that’s most important, just enjoying playing volleyball.”

Waiting for Marquette on the other side is a powerhouse Texas team that decimated Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round (25-6, 25-13, 25-13) before dominating Georgia in three consecutive sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-15).

This Texas team is loaded with talent; Logan Eggleston, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year for the third year in a row and fellow attacker Madisen Skinner will be key, while Ka’aha’aina-Torres was named Big 12 Setter of the Year.

“I think we came into this program to do great things, and so it’s really cool to continue on that tradition,” Eggleston said, via The Austin American-Statesman. “It’s definitely always a challenge, but it’s really exciting to make it to the Sweet 16 again.”

The last time the Longhorns missed the Sweet 16 was back in 2005. Senior setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres put it like this: “It’s definitely not something easy to do. This program is so special and we all worked super hard to be able to be in this position, so to get here for another year in a row is super awesome.”

For the Golden Eagles, this is their first trip back to the Sweet 16 since 2018, and while they’re the big underdog here, expect a ton of fight from the gritty squad. Marquette has only lost to reigning-NCAA Champion Wisconsin in four sets, and it also lost two five-set matches against Creighton, all of which came on the road. We’ll see if they have it in them to play spoiler here.