Texas vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Red River Showdown for Free

With the college football season in full swing, it means rivalry games. Few are bigger than the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas, which will take place on Saturday in Dallas.

Texas vs Oklahoma Preview

The outlook of this game has changed drastically over the last couple of weeks. Over the last two weeks, the two teams combined have lost three of their last four games and both come in with records of 3-2.

This could prove to be a pivotal game for both teams as they try to compete for a Big 12 Championship. This game is especially critical for Oklahoma as they’ve already lost two conference games.

Speaking of those two games, the Sooners’ defense has been gashed for 96 points over the last two weeks after only giving up 30 points through the first three games. Through five games the defense has recorded 14 sacks and forced just five turnovers.

In the two losses Oklahoma has given up 636 yards rushing, that won’t be a recipe for success against Bijan Robinson this weekend. The Sooners’ offense has still been solid this season as they’ve averaged 37 points and 481.4 yards per game.

Dillon Gabriel has been solid at quarterback passing for 1,215 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Marvin Mims has been far and away the top target with 22 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Gray has been the leading rusher with 460 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

For Texas, there has been no announcement yet on who will start at quarterback. In Quinn Ewers absence Hudson Card has played well. Card has passed for 923 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

The Longhorns’ offense though is built around Bijan Robinson, who has rushed for 588 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 10 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy has proven that he can be a go-to receiver with 21 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has also been a steadying force with 20 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Outside of one bad performance against Texas Tech, the Texas defense has been pretty steady this season. They’ve held opponents to 20.8 points and 368.8 yards per game. The defense however has only generated 11 sacks and only forced two turnovers so far this season.

This game will likely be won by whichever defense plays better and can get off the field. If the Oklahoma rush defense doesn’t step up then they could be in for a long day against Robinson.