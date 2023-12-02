Texas vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch Big-12 Championship for Free

The No. 19 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3 overall, 7-2 in the Big 12) will take on the No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns (11-1 overall, 8-1 in the Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, December 2.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Texas vs OSU Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas vs OSU live streaming on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas vs OSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas vs OSU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Big-12 Championship 2023 Preview

The Longhorns are coming off a 57-7 beat down of Texas Tech last week. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers went 17-26 for 196 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception. Texas running back Jaydon Blue also chipped in with 10 carries for 121 yards and a score. The Longhorns defense also had another lights out game, finishing with three interceptions while allowing just 3.1 yards per play.

The Longhorns have had a very well-balanced squad this year. On offense, Texas is scoring 35.1 points a game. Defensively, the Longhorns are giving up 17.3 points per contest. Texas is looking for its first Big 12 championship since 2009, so look for the Longhorns to come out fired up.

On the other side, the Cowboys are fresh from a 40-34 win over the BYU Cougars in double overtime on November 25. Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman went 31-47 for 321 yards and two interceptions in the win. The bulk of the Cowboys offense came from running back Ollie Gordon, who finished with 166 yards and five touchdowns.

Oklahoma State came back after being down 24-13 at halftime, with the defense buckling down in the second half, allowing just three points until the overtime periods hit. It was a big win for the Cowboys, but they’ll face an extremely tough test against the Longhorns in this one.

Texas has the nation’s fourth-best defense against the run, giving up 85 yards per game. With Gordon the likely focal point for the Longhorns defense, someone else is going to have to step up for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State is scoring 30.2 points a game on offense, while allowing 27.3 points per contest on the defensive side.

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will serve as the broadcast crew for this game.

Texas leads the all-time series against the Cowboys, 26-11. The Longhorns enter this one as 14.5 point favorites.

Oklahoma State vs Texas: What They’re Saying

“At this point, at this stage, we’ve been on this kick all year, we’ve been focused on what we need to do and being enamored with what we need to do. I think in a unique way it’s kind of fitting that we’re playing Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game knowing we didn’t get an opportunity to play each other in the regular season.” — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“They’re a 35-point team scoring and only give up 17 so they’re double. Their margin is pretty big. It’s pretty rare that you see that. They’re 25% third down conversion defense which is pretty good. There’s a reason why they are where they are. At this point, I would guess their coaches are going to know that we’re going to do what we do. I’m going to say that for the most part they’re going to do what they do.” — Oklahoma State head coach, Mike Gundy, on Texas.