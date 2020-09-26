Texas vs Texas Tech Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns football team will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in each team’s first Big 12 test of the season.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Texas vs Texas Tech online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Texas vs Texas Tech Preview

The Longhorns throttled the UTEP Miners 59-3 at home in their season opener two weeks ago.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger connected on 25 of 33 passes for 426 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns, all in the first half, before giving way to backups Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.

Texas wideout Joshua Moore led all participants with 6 receptions and 127 yards through the air, including a 78-yard touchdown strike on the first play from scrimmage. Nine Longhorns finished with multiple receptions.

“The game plan was to come in and throw it around early to establish some confidence with our receivers,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said after the win, according to KXAN. “I thought our tempo was really good on offense keeping the defense on its heels with run and pass. Converted on third and the red zone. Defensively, this is a brand new for our defense with new coaches and new scheme and no spring ball and no real offseason…guys playing different positions than they had in the past. I was really, really pleased.”

The Red Raiders also bested a non-Power Five program in their first and only test two weeks ago, though not quite as handily. They edged the Southland Conference’s Houston Baptist Huskies 35-33 at home.

The Huskies had a shot to tie things up with under four minutes remaining, but quarterback Bailey Zappe’s pass on a 2-point conversion went incomplete following a 96-yard touchdown drive.

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman went 38-of-52 for 430 yards, 2 scores and a pick.

“Not like we wanted it be, but there’s good stuff and there’s stuff we know we’ve got to get better at,” Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “We got exposed in the secondary at times. We self-inflicted some stuff on offense early in the game. Kept them in the game, and they’re a good enough team from an offensive perspective to stay in the game.”

More than a dozen Red Raiders didn’t suit up for the game. In keeping with a policy issued a day before the narrow victory, the school won’t comment on the absences of players deemed “unavailable” this season, which was delayed by COVID-19.

“We’re not going to make excuses,” Wells said, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “That’s certainly a factor, but we had enough practice. We were a little rusty. We didn’t hit on a few passes. We got beat a few times in the secondary. A lot of things, I promise you, to clean up in the next two weeks.”