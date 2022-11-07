Texas vs UTEP Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Longtime friends and on-court opponents Chris Beard and Joe Golding meet again when Texas and UTEP tip-off the season on Monday, November 7.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Longhorn Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Sling TV, which is the only streaming service that includes Longhorn Network.

You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. Sling TV doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with college football channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UTEP vs Texas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

UTEP vs Texas Preview

Texas head coach Chris Beard and UTEP head coach Joe Golding go back 30 years as friends off the court, according to KTSM.com.

Longtime friends and coaches Chris Beard and Joe Golding will coach against each other when Texas takes on UTEP on Monday. Their friendship goes back 30 years according to KTSM.com. “I don’t know if I have a better friend in life or basketball than Joe Golding,” Beard, the Texas head coach, said via KTSM. “He’s a guy that we always pull for and I look forward to the competition.” Attention came to their friendship several years back when a picture of them at Frio River surfaced on social media.

“It’s a photo that’s very important to me and our friendship because of how far we’ve come from that rock,” Golding, the UTEP head coach, said via KTSM.

This picture of ACU coach Joe Golding and Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard is incredible pic.twitter.com/u67IB2zFZc — Barstool College Basketball (@StoolCBB) March 21, 2021

Golding, who enters his second season as UTEP, has his team matching up with Beard’s Longhorns for the first time in their tenures. Beard joined the Longhorns just months after Golding’s Abilene Christian upset Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

Previously, Beard coached at Texas Tech where he led the Red Raiders to national prominence with a Final Four appearance. Beard and Golding last faced off in 2020 when the Red Raiders edged the Wildcats 51-44.

This time, Golding has UTEP taking on Texas at its new basketball arena — the $375 million Moody Center.

“I’m not doing our team any favors; we’re going to go play one of the best teams in college basketball on the opening night of their new facility,” Golding told KSTM.com. “I just wanted to know what our team was and I think the earlier we find out, the better. No matter what the scoreboard says Monday night, if we win or lose, we’re going to get better.”

Texas comes into the season with high expectations amid a No. 12 ranking. The Longhorns went 22-12 last season and ranked as high as No. 5 in the nation. It didn’t translate to the NCAA Tournament with a second-round exit. Texas has five players back who played regular minutes on that squad.

“With the returners, so many benefits from that,” Beard said via CBS Sports. “This year specifically it’s not just about those guys returning and as guys that played and won in the NCAA Tournament last year. It’s more about the exact guys that we wanted back. Each of them chose to come back to Texas for the right reasons.”