UW vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Alamo Bowl Online

The week between Christmas and New Year’s day isn’t just about the holidays, it’s also the peak of bowl season in college football. One of the more interesting bowl games outside of the New Year’s six features a pair of ranked teams in Texas and Washington.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas vs Washington streaming live online:

Alamo Bowl 2022 Preview

Number 12 Washington will make the trip down to San Antonio to take on 20th-ranked Texas. The Huskies closed the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the country as they won their last six games with two of them coming against ranked opponents.

The Longhorns closed out the season winning their last two games convincingly, however they’ll be missing three key players in this game due to opting out for the NFL Draft. The biggest opt-out decision and loss is Bijan Robinson, who led Texas with nearly 1,900 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns.

Robinson’s backup Roschon Johnson has also opted out due to the NFL Draft. Johnson accounted for nearly 700 total yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Texas defense will also be without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was an All-Big 12 selection. Overshown had 95 total tackles this season and four sacks.

With the absences on offense, Texas will need quarterback Quinn Ewers to step up and play a good game. Freshman running back Jonathon Brooks should also see plenty of action. In a limited role, this season Averaged 7.5 yards per carry and rushed for four touchdowns.

It’s no secret that the Huskie offense has been led by junior Michael Penix Jr., who has passed for over 4,300 yards with 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Penix also has a pair of receivers with over 1,000 yards receiving in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Odunze has 70 receptions for 1,088 yards and seven touchdowns, while McMillan has 71 catches for 1,040 yards and eight touchdowns.

These two teams are extremely similar statistically this season. The Huskies are the higher-scoring team averaging 40.8 points per game, but Texas isn’t far behind at 35.7 points per game.

On defense the Longhorns have been the more impressive unit, holding teams to 21.2 points per game, while Washington has allowed 26.3 points per game.

The oddsmakers are expecting plenty of points in this game as the over/under has been set at 67.5. They also expect a close game as Texas is just a three-point favorite, likely because the game is in San Antonio.

On paper, this game has the makings of one of the most impressive bowl games on the schedule and should be a lot of fun.