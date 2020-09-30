‘The 100’ Series Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight is the series finale of The 100 on The CW. The episode, called “The Last War,” brings an end to the beloved series. Season 7 Episode 16 airs tonight — Wednesday, September 30 — at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch The 100 online for free:

‘The 100’ Finale Preview

The description for tonight’s episode reads: “After all the fighting and loss, Clarke and her friends reach the final battle.”

Spoilers for episodes leading up to tonight are below.

It’s been a tough season for many fans. First, Bellamy wasn’t in the majority of the season, and when he finally returned, he quickly joined a cult. Then Clarke had a gut-wrenching scene where she killed Bellamy (seemingly not even for a very good reason.) Then Gabriel, a new character but another fan favorite, was killed by Sheidheda. And finally, Clarke found Madi essentially brain dead after her memory was probed by Cadogan.

Cadogan has found the key to unlock a strange test or war left by an ancient civilization that might be alien. Their technology far surpasses our own and they created “gates” (kind of like Stargates) that let people travel between different planets, including Earth. However, they also possess technology that lets them turn their enemies into crystal (and there’s no good way to fight off those effects.)

Once the “key” is entered into the alien device, it will either set off a war or a test. Since I’m more prone to agree with Jordan’s interpretation over Cadogan’s, I’m going to assume it truly is a test to determine whether or not humanity is worthy of surviving. So they need to find someone worthy to take the test — and that person isn’t the man who just left a child to die so he could ascend. I doubt Clarke is the right choice either, though the storyline will likely take us there. In my opinion, Gabriel might have been the best choice since has lived for so long and evolved in so many ways. Since he’s no longer alive, I might have lobbied for Octavia or Gaia to take the test. But it will likely end up being Clarke, as she’s the main protagonist in the series.

Show creator Jason Rothenberg has said the series finale will leave viewers with an important message, Geekspin reported. “The ending of a story is the moral of that story and we really wanted to say something with this season. When people see how the story ends they will perhaps look at the whole series differently.”

After the series ends, we still have hope for the prequel. During Season 7, a flashback episode aired that could serve as a backdoor pilot for the prequel. However, The CW hasn’t decided yet whether or not it will pick that up for a full series. Rothenberg told CBR: “We’re in the same kind of holding pattern, waiting for the powers that be to decide. If there’s any good news, it’s just that they’re still talking about it. To me, that’s good news. We have a pulse.”

