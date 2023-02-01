‘The Ark’ Streaming: How to Watch SyFy Series Online for Free

The latest science fiction drama coming to TV is “The Ark,” premiering on Wednesday, February 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

‘The Ark’ Preview

From Jonathan Glassner, the executive producer “Stargate SG-1,” and Dean Devlin, the writer/producer of “Independence Day” and the “Stargate” feature film, comes “The Ark,” a new science fiction TV series about colonizing other planets decades after Earth is no longer sustaining life.

The Syfy press release reads:

“The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

“The Ark” stars and character descriptions are as follows:

Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet

A low-ranking officer, Lt. Sharon Garnet is not one to embrace the spotlight but she finds herself rising to the occasion when tragedy strikes Ark One.

Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice

Lt. James Brice oversees Ark One’s navigation systems.

Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane

Another low-ranking officer, Lt. Spencer Lane believes only the strongest will survive and is resentful when his leadership skills are questioned.

Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins

Alicia Nevins is a brilliant young woman on the Waste Management team who is being wildly under-utilized.

Ryan Adams as Angus Medford

Angus Medford is an insecure young man, except when it comes to his specialty: horticulture and farming.

“‘The Ark’ is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, in a statement. “With the recent success of both ‘Resident Alien’ and ‘Chucky,’ the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said.

“The Ark” premiere episode is titled “Everyone Wanted to Be On This Ship” and its description reads, “After suffering a disaster, the remaining crew of spaceship Ark One must band together to survive.”

Then on February 8 comes episode two, titled “Like It Touched the Sun.” Its description reads, “The crew struggles to establish order; investigations uncover more questions than answers.”

“The Ark” premieres on Wednesday, February 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.