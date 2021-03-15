The Bachelor 2021 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In a season embroiled in controversy, can the finale of The Bachelor possibly live up to the hype? Bachelor Nation will find out Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Finale Preview

PREVIEW: Who Will Matt Choose? | The BachelorIt's an emotional season finale when Matt's journey comes to a dramatic conclusion. Matt introduces Michelle & Rachael to his family and has a very tough decision to make. Don't miss the season finalé of The Bachelor, next Monday 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on-demand, and Hulu. ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelor #MattJames #Bachelor Season: 25… 2021-03-09T03:30:00Z

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is coming to a close on Monday, March 15 after a roller coaster ride of drama. The final two ladies left standing are Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Minnesota, and Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Georgia.

There’s a theory out there that it is Kirkconnell who receives James’ final rose and a proposal and the show has been doing damage control all season after pictures surfaced of her attending an antebellum-themed party in college. We’ll see how it all plays out during the two-hour finale and After the Final Rose special, which will now be hosted by former NFL player Emmanuel Acho.

The description for the final episode teases, “As the landmark 25th season comes to a close, the two final women will meet Matt’s family and enjoy one last date before he hands out the final rose. After all this, Matt’s mind seems made up, but when a shocking last-minute development threatens to alter the course of his entire journey, will he give in to his fears or let his heart lead the way?”

Chris Harrison was asked to step aside after he defended Kirkconnell in an interview earlier this season. He also won’t be hosting the upcoming 17th season of The Bachelorette and the jury’s still out on if he’ll be back for season 18. For season 17, Harrison will be replaced by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

According to Reality Steve, the upcoming 17th season has a bachelorette all picked out from James’ season and ABC is also going to announce an 18th season to air in the fall that will also star a woman from James’ season.

The Bachelor finale airs Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.