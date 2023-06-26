The Bachelorette 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Long-running dating competition series “The Bachelorette” is back for its milestone 20th season, premiering Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Preview

After getting her heart broken by “Bachelor” Zach Shallcross during the hometown dates episode, Charity Lawson is back as the “Bachelorette” for its 20th season.

Her ABC bio reads:

The captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer. A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She stole America’s heart on season 27 of “The Bachelor” with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love. As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

The 25 men vying for Charity’s heart (and roses) are as follows:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

The premiere episode sounds like an appearance from Charity’s brother will have the fireworks flying right from the start. The description reads, “Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.”

“The Bachelorette” season 20 premieres Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.