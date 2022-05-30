‘The Bad Seed Returns’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Though it doesn’t have Rob Lowe attached like the original, “The Bad Seed Returns” is an anticipated sequel after the popularity of 2018’s “The Bad Seed.” It premieres Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “The Bad Seed Returns” streaming online:

‘The Bad Seed Returns’ Preview

Play

The Bad Seed Returns Official Trailer | Memorial Day | Lifetime After the murderous events that left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, 15-year-old Emma (Mckenna Grace), a seemingly typical teenaged girl, is now living with aunt Angela (Michelle Morgan) and navigating high school. But the darkness can only be hidden for so long, especially when Angela's husband Robert (Benjamin Ayres) begins to suspect Emma may not… 2022-03-23T18:26:04Z

In 2018, Lifetime produced a made-for-television remake of the 1956 film “The Bad Seed,” both of which are based on William March’s 1954 novel of the same name. The Lifetime film starred McKenna Grace as Emma, the titular bad seed, and Rob Lowe as her father, David. As he begins to suspect that his daughter killed a boy named Milo, she turns her sights on her father and attempts to kill him. So he decides to kill her and then himself in an effort to keep Emma out of an institution.

But she gets wise to his plans and arranges a scenario where an elderly caretaker (Lorne Cardinal) at their lake house thinks David is going to kill her and shoots David in defense of Emma, killing him. The movies ends with Emma going off with her aunt Angela (Cara Buono) and cracking a cold smile.

Now in “The Bad Seed Returns,” Grace is back as Emma, four years older and just as deadly.

The Lifetime press release reads:

Set several years after the murderous events of the first movie which left her father dead, Emma is now living with her aunt Angela and navigating high school. Angela’s husband begins to suspect that Emma may not be as innocent as she appears and suggests sending her off to boarding school. Meanwhile, a new girl at school seems to know Emma’s secrets, leaving Emma no choice but to slip back to her old ways and take care of her enemies by any means necessary.

Grace co-wrote the script with her father, Ross Burge, along with the original film’s writer Barbara Marshall. Grace is also an executive producer on the film.

“When Mckenna came to us with a spec script she wrote, we were blown away with her vision for the next installment and thrilled we could greenlight it and reteam with her and Mark Wolper,” said Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of scripted content, in a statement. “This is an incredible Broader Focus moment to have such in a talented young star stretch her abilities beyond acting into writing and executive producing.”

Emma’s aunt Angela has been re-cast in “The Bad Seed Returns,” now being played by Michelle Morgan. Benjamine Ayres co-stars as Angela’s husband. Actress Patty McCormack, who played the bad seed in the original 1956 film, will reprise her role from the first Lifetime adaptation, Dr. March.

“The Bad Seed Returns” premieres Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.