How to Watch The BMF Documentary Online for Free

The latest crime docu-series to hit TV is “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast,” the documentary about the Black Mafia Family, which premieres on Sunday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

‘The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast’ Preview

Play

BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ The OG rags to riches story. 💸 The #BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, premieres 10/23 on @Starz. #STARZ #BMF Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: bit.ly/1mkHKgZ 2022-10-11T19:30:02Z

In September 2021, Starz premiered a scripted series called “BMF,” which was inspired by the true story of two brothers, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Demetrius “Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the United States in the late 1980s in southwest Detroit.

Now ahead of the second season of the series, which premieres in January 2023, Starz and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have produced a documentary series about the real-life brothers.

The Starz description promises:

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” is a limited event, half-hour episodic documentary series about the infamous Black Mafia Family, as told by former members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the family.

From Detroit corner boys, to notorious drug kingpins, and hip hop kingmakers, the eight-part docuseries will chart the meteoric rise and fall of BMF founders: Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, two brothers who built one of the largest cocaine empires in American history. The fabled story spans four decades across five major U.S. cities, immersing viewers in a network of crisscrossing relationships between crime, hip hop, and law enforcement.

The series affords viewers exclusive access inside all the epic family feuds, high stakes drug deals, suspicious murders, and champagne drenched parties attended by hip-hop royalty.

The press release goes on to say that the docuseries will “cover the full arc” of the “BMF” TV series, “from the Flenory family’s rise in the early ‘80s in Detroit, through the peak years during the late 90’s and early aughts, to the end of their reign in 2006, up to present day.”

“The format combines Jigsaw Production’s award-winning non-fiction storytelling with exclusive access to the Flenory Brothers and former BMF members facilitated by G-Unit Film & Television, while journalists and consultants close to the key players provide the production authenticity, historical, and cultural context. Additionally, the series will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen archival footage, original vérité footage, celebrity interviews and original impressionistic imagery inspired by first-hand accounts,” reads the Starz press release.

The premiere episode is titled “Detroit Dreams” and its description reads, “Set in early 1980s Detroit, the Flenory family is struggling to make ends meet prompting their sons Demetrius ‘Meech’ and Terry to turn to drug dealing in an effort to help.”

Then on October 30 comes episode two, titled “Gangster Boogie.” Its description reads, “Former members, insiders, associates and personalities who were close to the notorious organization tell the story of the Black Mafia Family, one of the largest cocaine empires in American history.”

“The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.