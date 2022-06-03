How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Online for Free

Season 3 of Amazon’s “The Boys” is finally here! Read on for all the details about how you can watch “The Boys” online for free, along with other options for streaming the new season. The first three episodes are being released right away, with the rest being released on a weekly basis.
If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch “The Boys” Season 3 right here.
If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.
Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:
If You Have Amazon Prime
If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch “The Boys” Season 3.
Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime
You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:
Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.
Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.
Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.
‘The Boys’ Season 3 Preview
It’s not clear exactly when new episodes will drop each week, but it’s typically sometime between 7 p.m. Eastern the day before the official “release date” and 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date itself. Typically, new episodes will already be available on Amazon Prime any time in the late morning, afternoon, or evening of the episode’s official release date.
“The Boys” season 3 has eight episodes, according to Amazon. The first three were dropped on June 3. After that, one episode will be dropped each week (June 10, June 17, June 24, and June 31.) Season 3 episode 8, the finale, will air on July 8.
Amazon wrote in a press statement about “The Boys” season 3:
It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.
The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.
Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.
The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.