How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Online for Free

Season 3 of Amazon’s “The Boys” is finally here! Read on for all the details about how you can watch “The Boys” online for free, along with other options for streaming the new season. The first three episodes are being released right away, with the rest being released on a weekly basis.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch “The Boys” Season 3 right here.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch “The Boys” Season 3.

Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Preview

Play

THE BOYS – Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing… 2022-05-16T16:00:11Z

It’s not clear exactly when new episodes will drop each week, but it’s typically sometime between 7 p.m. Eastern the day before the official “release date” and 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date itself. Typically, new episodes will already be available on Amazon Prime any time in the late morning, afternoon, or evening of the episode’s official release date.

“The Boys” season 3 has eight episodes, according to Amazon. The first three were dropped on June 3. After that, one episode will be dropped each week (June 10, June 17, June 24, and June 31.) Season 3 episode 8, the finale, will air on July 8.

