How to Watch ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Streaming Online for Free

The latest season of long-running reality competition series “The Challenge” is subtitled “Ride or Dies,” and it premieres on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” streaming live online:

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Preview

For its 38th season, “The Challenge” took its cast to beautiful Argentina and, for the first time, paired up contestants with a loved one.

The MTV press release teases:

This season, players and viewers will see if the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition, chaos and conniving of The Challenge. For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their “Ride or Die,” featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars. These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.

The teams are as follows, with the contestant’s original show listed after their name:

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, “Real World: Key West”

Nany Gonzalez, “Real World: Las Vegas”

Jordan Wiseley, “Real World: Portland”

Aneesa Ferreira, “Real World: Chicago”

Darrell Taylor, “Road Rules: Campus Crawl”

Veronica Portillo, “Road Rules: Semester at Sea”

Kaycee Clark, “Big Brother 20”

Kenny Clark, Kaycee’s brother, no show

Amber Borzotra, “Big Brother 16”

Chauncey Palmer, Amber’s boyfriend, no show

Nam Vo, “Ultimate Beastmaster 1”

Emmy Russ, “Beauty & the Nerd 2”

Tori Deal, “Are You The One 4”

Devin Walker, “Are You The One 3”

Fessy Shaffaat, “Big Brother 20”

Moriah Jadea, Fessy’s friend, no show

Laurel Stucky, “The Challenge: Fresh Meat II”

Jakk Maddox, “Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love”

Kailah Bird, “Real World: Go Big or Go Home”

Sam Bird, “Love Island UK 4”

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran, “Survivor Turkey 8”

Tamara Alfaro, Turbo’s girlfriend, no show

Nelson Thomas, “Are You the One 3”

Nurys Mateo, “Are You the One 6”

Jay Starrett, “Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X”

Michele Fitzgerald, “Survivor: Kaoh Rong”

Horacio Gutierrez, “Exatlon Estados Unidos 5”

Olivia Kaiser, “Love Island USA 3”

Kim Traenka, “Prince Charming 3”

Colleen Schneider, “The Mole Germany”

Johnny Middlebrooks, “Love Island USA 2”

Ravyn Rochelle, Johnny’s friend, no show

Tommy Bracco, “Big Brother 21”

Analyse Talavera, “Big Brother 21”

The premiere is titled “Ride or Dies: Ready to Ride” and its description reads, “Competitors have the opportunity to work with someone they trust: their best friend, their sibling, their life partner, their ride or die; six Challenge legends size up their competition in the upcoming season.”

“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.