How to Watch The Chi Season 5 Online for Free

Hit drama “The Chi” is back for its fifth season. While it will premiere on the actual Showtime TV channel on Sunday, June 26, the premiere will be available to stream on Showtime’s digital platforms starting Friday, June 24.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “The Chi” Season 5 streaming live or on-demand online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

‘The Chi’ Season 5 Preview

The Chi Season 5 (2022) Official Trailer | June 24 | SHOWTIME Season 5 of The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Stream the premiere on June 24 on SHOWTIME. Starring Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Music: “Right Track” by Syd… 2022-05-04T17:25:55Z

When we last saw the residents of the south side of Chicago in “The Chi” season four finale, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) decided to make their relationship work, Imani (Jasmine Davis) and Trig (Luke James) mended fences with Shaad (Jason Weaver), Jada (Yolonda Ross) got good news about her cancer going into remission, Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) officially started dating her co-worker, and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) and Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) patched things up. Finally, Trig blackmailed Mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) with the video of him violently beating Marcus (Joel Steingold), getting Douda to slink out of town — which is a little weird because he’s the mayor of Chicago, so how does that work? Presumably season five will get into that.

When the show returns, this season of “The Chi” will delve “deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

Emmett and Tiff forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff grows closer with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in an unexpected place, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha works to build her life with baby Ronnie, while Nina and Dre work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zara Primer). Jada assesses her life post-cancer and where Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits, while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) considers the past for guidance on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Meanwhile, with a push from Douda and a helping hand from Shaad, Trig considers a political run that might help his city, but at what cost to him and his family?

“We’re so honored to be in our fifth season and grateful to the fans that show up for us and make sure people know about ‘The Chi,’” said series creator and executive producer Lena Waithe in a statement. “We appreciate the fans so much and hope everyone enjoys this upcoming season. Lots of love.”

There are also new actors/characters joining the show:

Nia Jervier as Tierra, “the poised, polished and driven god-niece of Douda, whom he recruits for a rebranding effort.”

Carolyn Michelle Smith as Deja, a “new love interest for Shaad who helps him level up in more ways than one.”

L’lerret Jazelle as Fatima, a “local journalist who wants the best for her neighborhood and isn’t afraid to hold politicians’ feet to the fire to get the truth.”

Antonyah Allen as simone, Kevin’s “new classmate, a creative introvert who constantly challenges him and opens his mind to new experiences.”

“The Chi” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.