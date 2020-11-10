How to Watch ‘The Cost of Winning’ Documentary Online

There’s a new sports documentary coming to HBO called The Cost of Winning. Executive-produced by Michael Strahan, it premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch The Cost of Winning streaming online for free:

‘The Cost of Winning’ Preview

The Cost Of Winning: Official Trailer | HBOIt's about more than just football. From Executive Producer Michael Strahan, The Cost Of Winning premieres November 10 at 9 pm on HBO Max. #TheCostOfWinning #HBO #HBOMax Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Stream on HBO Max: http://itsh.bo/hbo-max Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBODocs Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbodocs The Cost Of Winning: Official… 2020-10-28T15:38:11Z

From executive producers Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini comes a four-part documentary series called The Cost of Winning, which chronicles the St. Frances Academy Panthers football program in Baltimore. It is “an unlikely and uplifting tale of possibility, perseverance and leadership in the face of adversity,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

In 2018, a nearly 200-year-old Catholic school, located in the heart of a neighborhood rife with gun violence and grinding socioeconomic challenges, became a source of both immense pride and then searing controversy as the school’s football team, the Panthers, were expelled from their private school league for being “too good” – a turn of events that raised questions of racial bias. Finding themselves without a league in which to play, the team made its own schedule, barnstorming the country in search of top competition and the chance to showcase its players as they strove for athletic scholarships.

“We are excited to bring the inspiring story of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy to life on HBO, and to showcase the adversity and challenges the Panthers endured to save their program,” said executive producers Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini. “Thanks to the perseverance and dedication of the team at SMAC Entertainment, including Ethan Lewis, and Mike Ferry with The Story Lab, the series reveals the power of sports as a unifying force.”

Over the course of four half-hour episodes, The Cost of Winning follows the outspoken head coach Biff Poggi, along with highly touted recruits Demon Clowney, Chris Braswell, and Jonathan Wallace, among others, as they pursue a national championship and a path to college for their 30 graduating seniors. The series takes viewers behind the scenes with the players and coaching staff of St. Francis Academy as they navigate and overcome challenges ranging from not having their own practice facilities to the relentless horrors of street violence in their Baltimore neighborhood.

A successful investor and long-time coach at rival Gilman School, Poggi arrived at St. Frances Academy and helped turned the once-winless program into a national powerhouse. The Panthers won three consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships before being unceremoniously expelled from the league in 2018. Despite the setback, Panthers seniors ultimately received scholarship offers from some of the top collegiate programs in the country, including LSU, Alabama, and Clemson.

The first two episodes of The Cost of Winning air back to back on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes three and four airing at the same time the following evening, Wednesday, November 11.

