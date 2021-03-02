The Flash Season 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

One of the most acclaimed superhero shows is back this week when The Flash returns for its seventh season on Tuesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of The Flash Season 7 episodes online for free:

‘The Flash’ Season 7 Preview

The Flash | Season 7 Trailer | The CW

When we last saw the intrepid crimefighters of Central City, well… the sixth season didn’t get a proper season finale due to the pandemic halting TV production worldwide, so fans were certainly left with a lot of questions.

In the final season six episode, Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor), also known as the Mirror Mistress, killed her husband Carver (Eric Nenninger) and framed Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) for the murder. Iris (Candice Patton) was still trapped in the Mirrorverse and suddenly popped away to parts unknown. Team Flash now needs to save their friends from the Mirrorverse, while Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) left with her mother Carla (Susan Walters) to begin healing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the end of season six, showrunner Eric Wallace said that episode 19 of season six was actually a pretty good stopping point, all things considered.

“There was a world where [episode] 17, ‘Liberation,’ or 18, ‘Pay the Piper,’ could have been suddenly a season finale, which is tough. I feel very fortunate we were able to at least get that extra 19th episode done,” said Wallace, adding, “Every season of The Flash is like a movie in three acts. 619 was always intended to be end of Act 2 of the movie, where the heroes are at their lowest point and it has a big cliffhanger. I knew if we could finish post through 19, we might have a chance of at least having an episode that felt sort of like, ‘Oh, that it is a big cliffhanger. Okay, that’s a good pause point.'”

When the show picks back up for season seven, viewers can look forward to “an even more powerful and devastating threat” than last season. The CW press release teases:

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen. With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart.

The premiere episode is called “All’s Wells That Ends Wells” and its description teases, “When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.