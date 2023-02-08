‘The Flash’ Season 9 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Popular superhero show “The Flash” is debuting its ninth and final season on Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In August 2022, The CW announced that “The Flash’s” ninth season would be the show’s last. It will consist of 13 episodes, which is the shortest season of the show’s run.

Original cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are set to return, as is Jesse L. Martin in a limited role.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” “The Flash” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“

“‘The Flash’ will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” added Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network, when the season 9 premiere date was announced. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

The season 9 description is as follows:

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of “The Flash” picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.

The season 9 premiere is titled “Wednesday Ever After” and its description reads, “Barry creates a map book to guide him and Iris throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile. A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City.”

Then on February 15 comes episode two, titled “Hear No Evil.” Its description reads, “Barry feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe asks Cecile to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra and Chester take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs.”

“The Flash” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.