The Grinch Musical Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The next musical to be produced on TV is Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical starring Matthew Morrison and airing Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Grinch Musical! live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Grinch Musical! live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Grinch Musical! live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Grinch Musical!’ Preview

Beloved children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” comes to life this holiday season on NBC with a two-hour production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, filmed from the Troubadour Theatre in London, England.

According to NBC’s press release, “Matthew Morrison stars as the curmudgeonly Grinch. He is joined by Denis O’Hare as old Max, Booboo Stewart as young Max and talented young newcomer Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London’s West End to complete the cast.”

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of ‘The Grinch Musical!’ to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment in a statement. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison said. “My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

The story is about a reclusive Grinch who is plotting from his cave on Mount Crumpit overlooking Who-ville on how best to steal Christmas from the Whos. On Christmas Eve, he disguises himself as Santa Claus and hooks up his loyal dog, Max, as a reindeer, to sneak into Who-ville and steal all the gifts and decorations. But he is quite surprised to see that the Whos don’t seem to care that much and celebrate the holiday with joy and love without presents.

The musical’s book and lyrics are by Tim Mason with music by Mel Marvin. It features songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss). The staging is by award-winning director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye, and featuring sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical airs Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

