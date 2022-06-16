‘The Old Man’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Jeff Bridges is coming to TV in “The Old Man,” a new drama premiering Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

‘The Old Man’ Preview

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges is coming to TV in the title role in a new drama “The Old Man,” co-starring John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. The show is based on Thomas Perry’s novel of the same name and it centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), a man who “absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since,” according to the FX press release.

When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.

Famously, production on “The Old Man” was shut down twice — first for the pandemic and then when Bridges was diagnosed with cancer. After contracting COVID while undergoing chemotherapy, he spent months in the hospital. He told Variety in an interview that he has realized that the end may be near.

“I was kind of surrendering to the idea that I might die. That this might be the end of the race kind of thing, because that’s what’s going to happen to all of us at some point and maybe this was my time to go through that and I didn’t know,” said Bridges, adding, “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to come back [to ‘The Old Man’]. But as I started to get my health back, I said, ‘Oh yeah, I can do this.'”

The premiere episode is titled “I” and its description reads, “When Dan Chase’s past catches up to him, he must flee the town he’s called home for three decades.”

Airing directly after the premiere is episode two, titled “II.” Its description reads, “Chase finds a temporary hideout, but Harold Harper and the authorities are still after him.”

Then on June 23 comes episode three, “III,” whose description reads, “Forced to flee, Chase finally tells Zoe the truth about his past, but it might be too late.”

The first two episodes of “The Old Man” premiere back to back on Thursday, June 16 starting at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.