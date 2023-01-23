How to Watch ‘The Playboy Murders’ Online for Free

The latest true-crime docuseries to hit TV is “The Playboy Murders,” premiering on Monday January 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery (ID).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Investigation Discovery and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of “The Playboy Murders” online:

From former Playboy Playmate and “Girls Next Door” star Holly Madison comes a new anthology docu-series called “The Playboy Murders,” which recounts “murders and mysteries that intersect with the world of Playboy.”

The Investigation Discovery press release continues:

ID bares it all with “The Playboy Murders,” revealing tragedies that span decades of the once-iconic brand. The docu-series touches on starry-eyed hopefuls whose fairytale dreams devolve into horrific nightmares.

The premiere episode is titled “Bunny Meets Bachelor” and its description reads, “after a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy. As police investigate her romantic partners, Jasmine Fiore’s husband, a VH1 reality star, heads for the Canadian border.”

The press release also teases, “Additional stories featured include Stacy Arthur, the middle-American mom who spent hours on Playboy’s premium 1-900 number, attracting one fan’s fatal obsession; the Playboy Club romance of Carole Gold and husband Charles that puts a Bunny behind bars; former Playboy cyber girl Christina Carlin-Kraft whose promising future is dashed after a night out on the town; and more.”

“The Playboy Murders” is part of ID’s new Monday lineup that also includes “Death by Fame,” which “goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars.”

“Starting this January, ID is moving right into the center of the pop culture conversation by unpacking how fascination with celebrity can quickly twist into an obsession with devastating results,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, in a statement. “With two new gripping series, we’ll explore some of the most shocking crimes in pop culture history. ‘Death by Fame’ digs into the cases of Hollywood hopefuls whose dreams for bright lights and acclaim is instead met with tragedy and, from executive producer Holly Madison, ‘The Playboy Murders’ gives first-person insight far beyond the glamour of the magazine into the dark side of the iconic Bunny ears.”

“The Playboy Murders” premieres on Monday January 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Investigation Discovery.