How to Watch Nathan Felder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Online for Free

The newest comedy from Nathan Felder, “The Rehearsal,” premieres Friday, July 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “The Rehearsal” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “The Rehearsal” online:

The Rehearsal | Official Trailer | HBO Why leave life to chance? Starring Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal premieres July 15 on HBO Max. ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies. SUBSCRIBE TO HBO Subscribe to the official HBO Channel for the latest on your… 2022-07-06T17:05:02Z

From the warped mind of comedian Nathan Fielder comes “The Rehearsal,” a new comedy series that “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

The premiere episode is called “Orange Juice, No Pulp” and its description reads, “Nathan Fielder helps a Brooklyn-based trivia aficionado come clean to his teammate about a long-held lie.”

In an interview with Vulture, Fielder talks about how “The Rehearsal” came about out of his experience making the Comedy Central show “Nathan For You” in which Fielder playd a fictionalized version of himself working with unsuspecting business owners and offering them outlandish strategies and tips meant to parody the way consultants work in the real world.

Fielder told Vulture that during each episode of “Nathan For You,” no matter how carefully they planned everything, someone would inevitably act in a way Fielder did not see coming and he thought that might make for an interesting series.

“It’s sort of universal that people want to have control over their lives,” he said. “There’s something really funny to that compulsion.”

As “The Rehearsal” goes on, the fictional Fielder finds himself moving into the center of the experiment. In a review of the series, Consequence of Sound’s Robert Ham calls the series “incredible.”

Ham writes, “Fielder looms just as large in his incredible new series ‘The Rehearsal.’ As with ‘Nathan For You,’ the supposed goal of the show is to help real people prepare for difficult conversations or big life changes by putting them through a practice session with actors posing as loved ones, friends, and bystanders. But as the first season wears on, Fielder, playing a needy and insecure version of himself, becomes as much a part of the rehearsals as the folks he is supposedly assisting, and uses these interactions to reflect on his existential woes. … There aren’t many shows, especially in the comedy world, taking the chances that The Rehearsal does. Nor are they lucky enough to be led by someone like Fielder, a comic visionary who has, once again, turned a parody of reality TV into a brilliant dissection of human nature.”

“The Rehearsal” premieries Friday, July 15 at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.