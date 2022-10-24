How to Watch The Surreal Life 2022 Reboot Online for Free

Popular reality show “The Surreal Life” is back with its first season in 16 years, premiering on Monday, October 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include VH1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Surreal Life” streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Surreal Life” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” VH1 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Surreal Life” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Surreal Life” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” or “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” package, which doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with VH1, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Surreal Life” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Surreal Life” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Surreal Life” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

“The Surreal Life” first burst onto the scene in 2003 as part of the early-2000s reality TV boom. It aired six seasons between 2003 and 2006 and featured such celebrity cast members as MCHammer, Corey Feldman, Ron Jeremy, Vanilla Ice, Dave Coulier, Jordan Knight, Chyna, Omarosa Manigault, Tawny Kitaen, and even Florence Henderson as the house therapist.

It was also the show where “Brady Bunch” star Christopher Knight met model Adrianne Curry during season four in 2005. They were married a year later and were together until 2011.

Now “The Surreal Life” is back with an all-new season for the first time in 16 years. The VH1 press release calls it “the original celebrity social experiment” that puts “eight wildly different celebrities living together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience” that will “put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways.”

The cast includes:

August Alsina, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter

CJ Perry, actress, model, and former WWE superstar

Dennis Rodman, one of the greatest professional athletes of all time

Frankie Muniz, actor best known for playing the title character in Malcolm In The Middle

Kim Coles, actress, comedienne, host, and author famous for her role on the 90s comedy series Living Single

Manny MUA, a makeup artist, entrepreneur and pioneer blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics

Stormy Daniels, award-winning actress, screenwriter, author and director in the adult entertainment industry

Tamar Braxton, Grammy Award-nominated singer & songwriter

The premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back, called “Welcome to the Surreal Life” and “A Surreal Life Family BBQ.” The description reads, “Eight unfiltered celebrities are invited to move into a house together, for the reboot of this iconic franchise. The Surreal Life cast attempts to get acclimated to their curious surroundings and bond at a family BBQ.”

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement when VH1 announced the reboot. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

“The Surreal Life” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.