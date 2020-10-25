How to Watch The Undoing Online Without HBO

The latest HBO limited series is The Undoing, starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as a married couple with all sorts of secrets. It premieres Sunday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch The Undoing streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch The Undoing live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Once signed up, you can watch The Undoing live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

The Undoing Preview

Based On Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known,” The Undoing is a six-episode limited series about a married couple who find their world shattered by a death and all its repercussions.

From the mind of David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice) comes this new drama which stars Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as Jonathan and Grace Fraser, who are living their dreams.

But “overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family,” says the HBO press release.

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s artistic 12-year-old son, Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz, Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald, Sofie Grabol as Catherine Stamper, Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Fernando Alves, and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

Episode one, called “The Undoing” and airing October 25, sees Grace Fraser living “a perfect and luxurious life in New York with her husband and son; however, a murder, a disappearance, and several horrendous revelations will push Grace to the limit of suffering.” Additionally, Grace “becomes intrigued by a young mother at her son’s school. Later, news of a tragedy rocks the school community.”

In “The Missing,” airing Sunday, November 1, Grace retreats to her father’s house and “finds herself on the receiving end of detectives’ personal questions.”

In episode three, “Do No Harm,” airing November 8, Grace “hears Jonathan’s side of the story and finds herself being followed by someone close to Elena.”

The Undoing airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

