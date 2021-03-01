The Voice 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Popular singing competition show The Voice is back with its 20th season starting Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of The Voice Season 20 online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Voice’ Season 20 Preview

Season 20! Ten Years in the Making! Go Big or Go Home! – The Voice 2021Nick Jonas is back as he joins fellow Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton with gifts, trash-talk and fun. Season 20 of The Voice premieres Monday, March 1 at 8/7c on NBC. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on… 2021-02-28T14:00:00Z

For its 20th season, The Voice welcomes back coaches Blake Shelton for his 20th season, Kelly Clarkson for her seventh season, John Legend for his fifth season, and Nick Jonas for his second season.

The show always features the Blind Audition round, the Battle Rounds, the Knockout Rounds, and the live performance shows. Here is the format for the landmark 20th season, according to the NBC press release:

During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The coaches hear the artists perform but they don’t get to see them, thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. At this point, the coach’s chair will swivel so that he/she can face the artist they selected. If more than one coach pushes the button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no coach pushes their button, the artist is eliminated from the competition. Also returning this season is the block, which adds another layer of excitement during the Blind Auditions. The coach chairs each have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names. The block button prevents a coach from adding a new artist to their team. The coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist for the entire first round of the competition. When a coach hits the block button with the name of the other three coaches, the coach who hit it automatically turns around. The blocked coach only discovers they are blocked if they press their button. The blocked coach’s chair will still turn, however, instead of their lane lighting up with their name, it says “BLOCKED.” If the coach doesn’t press their button, the block is still available for another audition. Once the teams are set, the battle is on. The coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the secrets of their success, along with help from their celebrity advisers. The coaches enlist music industry heavyweights to prepare their artists for the Battle Rounds. This season’s Battle Advisors include international chart-topping Grammy-Award winning artist Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss (Team Nick), Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy (Team Legend), and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay (Team Blake). During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a virtual audience. They are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round. After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition. The losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach or available to be saved by their own coach, but the team coach can only hit their button to save an artist after it’s clear no other coach is going to steal the artist. If no other coach has attempted to steal the artist by the time he/she gets down the stage steps, the artists’ coach can push to save them. Each coach will have one save and one steal in the Battle Rounds. Artists who won their battle or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts. The four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will not automatically advance in the competition. Instead, those artists will compete in the Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and a superstar Mega Mentor in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout. However, the winner will ultimately be chosen by America. At the top of the final episode of Knockouts, voting will open for America to choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances. At the top of the first Live Show, Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the Live Shows with their original team. For the remainder of the artists who made it to the Knockout Round, one superstar Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all the coaches and their teams as they prepare the artists for this challenge. In the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time, they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches will choose the winner, and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach will only have one steal in the Knockouts.

Once it is time for the live shows, the artists compete against each other as a group for Americas vote. The artists who get the lowest number of votes each week will be eligible for the Instant Save during the results show. They will each perform one more time and America will vote on who to save via the show app or on NBC.com. When the finale rolls around, one of the finalists will be named “The Voice” and will receive a recording contract as a prize.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.