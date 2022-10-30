How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Streaming Online for Free

The award-winning dark comedy “The White Lotus” is back for its sophomore season, premiering Sunday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “The White Lotus” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “The White Lotus” online:

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Preview

The White Lotus Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Experience all that #TheWhiteLotus Sicily has to offer. Season 2 premieres October 30 on @HBOMax. And it’s just getting started. #HBO50 ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies. SUBSCRIBE TO HBO Subscribe to the official HBO Channel… 2022-10-06T15:00:39Z

The first season of “The White Lotus” took viewers to a breathtakingly beautiful Hawaiian resort in which only the uber-wealthy can afford to vacation. It followed several different guests as they interacted with each other and the much-maligned staff at the resort, all culminating in finding out who was in the coffin in the flash-forward at the start of the series.

The HBO press release described the first season thusly:

“The White Lotus” is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. The next chapter of “The White Lotus” leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

The second season features an entirely new plot, new location and new cast of characters — save two hold-overs in Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, a role for which Coolidge won an Emmy, and Jon Gries as Greg, the man Tanya met in the first season. Coolidge’s Emmy was one of 10 wins the first season received at the 2022 Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The second season of the show takes viewers to “an exclusive Sicilian resort” and follows “the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

The new cast members include:

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso – Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso – Dominic’s son and Bert’s grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan – A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Jon Gries as Greg – Tanya’s husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

Beatrice Grannò as Mia – A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.

Tom Hollander as Quentin – an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina – The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso – A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert, and post-college son, Albie, to explore their ancestral roots.

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan – A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne, his college roommate, Ethan, and Ethan’s wife, Harper.

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller – Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne.

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia – A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya, hoping for adventure.

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller – After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper, are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne.

Simona Tabasco as Lucia — a Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Leo Woodall as Jack – a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin.

“The White Lotus” season two airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.