How to Watch ‘The Winchesters’ Online for Free

Long-running drama “Supernatural” is getting a spinoff when “The Winchesters” premieres on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Winchesters” streaming live online:

‘The Winchesters’ Preview

The Winchesters | Season Trailer | The CW The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, October 11. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About The Winchesters: Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, this is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on… 2022-07-26T20:00:08Z

“Supernatural” was a dark fantasy drama starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki that ran on The CW for 15 seasons, ending in November 2020 after airing over 300 episodes.

Now “Supernatural” fans can revisit that world when “The Winchesters” premieres on The CW. “The Winchesters” is a prequel series that focuses on Sam and Dean’s parents John and Mary, who were played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith in “Supernatural.” In “The Winchesters,” Ackles reprises his role of Dean to act as the narrator for the show, while Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger step into the roles of Mary and John (which they originated on “Supernatural” playing the younger versions of the characters).

The show is set in the 1970s and follows the “epic, untold love story” of how John met Mary, according to The CW’s press release.

It continues:

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents’ John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), “The Winchesters” is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions.

On October 9, ahead of the series premiere, the show announced that “Smallville” star Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s father, Samuel Campbell.

The press release reads, “Welling will appear in the recurring role as Samuel Campbell, Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) dad and the patriarch of the Campbell Hunting family. Samuel taught Mary everything he knows. Gruff and pragmatic, he’s a veteran Hunter who prefers actions over words—and it’s always his way or the highway. But when Samuel teams up with Mary and her friends to save the world, he won’t only have to defeat the most dangerous monster he’s ever faced—he’ll also have to mend his broken relationship with his daughter. Welling will make his first appearance as Samuel Campbell in episode seven.”

“When we were discussing casting the iconic character of Samuel Campbell, everyone felt it had to be someone who could step into the role and provide instant gravitas and history,” said executive producer and showrunner Robbie Thompson in a statement. “Jensen and Danneel brought up the idea of Tom Welling and the second his name was mentioned we all knew he was the perfect person for the part. Tom is a fantastic actor and wonderful human, and we are so excited to be welcoming him to ‘The Winchesters’ and the ‘Supernatural’ Family.”

“The Winchesters” premieres on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.