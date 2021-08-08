How to Watch Thunder vs Pistons Summer League Online

Top overall pick Cade Cunningham makes his anticipated NBA debut when the Pistons face the Thunder in Las Vegas Sunday.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Pistons Summer League game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Thunder vs Pistons live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN2 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Thunder vs Pistons live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Thunder vs Pistons live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Thunder vs Pistons live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Thunder vs Pistons live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Thunder vs Pistons Preview

All eyes will be on Cade Cunningham as he makes his Summer League debut for the Pistons. Cunningham is already bringing the winning mentality to the Pistons, which finished 20-52 last year — worst in the Eastern Conference and only better than the Rockets.

“We want to win summer league, we want to go undefeated as a team,” Cunningham said. “On top of that, we want to just take a step forward as far as gelling as a young core, being together, playing for each other. I want everyone to leave summer league feeling like they became a better player and then that they became a better piece to this puzzle and add it to this team so we can go into the regular season feeling good about ourselves. Winning is the No. 1 thing, but individually hopefully everybody can leave there feeling like there’s a new confidence going into the season.”

Another interesting prospect on the Pistons roster is Luka Garza, who was the National Player of the Year in college last year. However, there are questions about how he’ll fit in the NBA. He’s lost some weight for his debut.

“I feel more comfortable moving, I’m moving better in general,” Garza said. “It’s not only just moving weight, but just all the work I’ve done through this process of working on my lateral movement and quickness and stuff like that. I’m still not a world-beater, but I’m getting better and better. And that’s what I can do, is just continue to try to maximize my potential as an athlete.”

Detroit Pistons 2021 summer league roster

Saddiq Bey

Tyler Cook

Cade Cunningham

Sekou Doumbouya

Killian Hayes

Isaiah Stewart

Luka Garza

Saben Lee

Isaiah Livers

Deividas Sirvydis

Chris Smith

Blake Francis (Richmond)

Grant Jerrett (Arizona)

Spencer Littleson (Toledo)

John Petty Jr. (Alabama)

Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown)

Anthony Tarke (Coppin State)

The Thunder will run out their own talented youthful squad, headlined by No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey.

“This is a group of guys that have dynamic talents, different skills, different approaches, come from all over the world,” Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti said of the 2021 draft class. “But they have one thing in common, which is they know how to work and they know how to put time in, and they understand how to play for one another.”

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Roster: