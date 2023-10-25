Thunder vs Bulls Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to the United Center in Chicago on October 25 to take on the Bulls in the season opener for both teams.

Thunder vs Bulls Preview

The Thunder finished with a 40-42 record last season, losing in the play-in tournament. It was a disappointing end to an up and down season, and the team will be looking to make some noise in the postseason this year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have more help on offense this season, as big man Chet Holmgren will be making his NBA debut. Holmgren missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury and he should be a big difference maker in the paint.

This offseason, OKC added Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans and Jack White. Along with Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey should round out the starting lineup.

On the other side, the Bulls finished with a record of 40-42 last year. Like Oklahoma City, Chicago also fell in the play-in tourney. Now, the Bulls are looking to get back to the playoffs.

The Bulls had a quiet offseason. They added former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter and former Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig despite being linked to Damian Lillard trade talks.

Leading Chicago once again will be the formidable trio of of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. Joining them in the starting lineup will be Patrick Williams and Coby White. It will be the first year White takes the reins as starting point guard, and he’ll be key if the Bulls want to elevate their game.

Thunder vs Bulls: What They’re Saying

“If we can take shots in the paint, that’s better for us. Last year, we were the best team in the league at finishing in the paint. The problem is we got there the least amount of time of anybody in the league. My staff and I have to help with spacing, so we can be able to do that. When you get downhill, there’s generally help. And that’s when the ball can move a lot better.” — Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

“It will always come down to taking what the defense gives me, and putting their defense on their heels. I think that’s how I try to attack. What it comes down to every offensive possession is productive pressure on the defense. If that’s what it calls for, that’s what it calls for. I try not to think too much about it, just play my game and play comfortable.” — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his role this season.