How to Watch Timbers vs Revolution Match Online for Free

The Portland Timbers and New England Revolution clash on Saturday, February 26, in their season opener.

The match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Timbers vs Revolution online for free.

Timbers vs Revolution Preview

The Portland Timbers and New England Revolution get their seasons started on Saturday.

Portland and New England both fell victim to 2021 champion New York City FC in the playoffs last season. New England also comes off a season where the team tallied an MLS record 73 points in the standings. Portland came shy of winning its second MLS Cup in the finals loss to New York FC. The first came in 2015.

“Forget about 2021 as a starting point,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said via the Revolution website. “That has no relationship to what faces us in 2022. It’s a new season. I think we have to find our identity all over again. It’ll be challenging. I think we’re no longer a secret. I think teams know that we have a good team and they’ll be prepared for us. We have some new players. It’s going to take time. We have some players leaving mid-year, so there’s a lot of difficult things ahead. You mentioned a number of games, we’ve built a team that hopefully has some depth. We’re going to find that out. Obviously, as the season goes, so it’s a new year, different challenges and hopefully we’ll be up to the task.”

The Timbers lost Diego Valeri but returned forward Felipe Mora, who had a team-best 13 goals and four assists among returning players from 2021. Portland also added promising young midfielder David Ayala from Argentina.

Expectations remain high in Portland where the team has reached the playoffs five consecutive years.

“When you start a season again, in your home, you renew the future,” Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco said per Timbers.com’s Brian Costello. “You renew the goals.”

The Revolution returns forward Adam Buksa, who posted a team high 17 goals and three assists among returners from 2021. New England lost its share of players from last season with Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan departing. Sebastian Lleget, and Omar Gonzalez joined the Revolution, which could offset the losses.

“Sebastian Lletget coming in basically will be playing probably the same spot that Tajon has left us and moved on to Europe,” Revolution assistant coach Richie Williams said via the Revolution website. “Sebastian’s a very good player, national team player, lot of experience in the league. We look forward to him having a good season and contributing and kind of doing what Tajon did, even though they’re a little bit different players.”

The Revolution also added Jacob Jackson, Ryan Spaulding, and Noel Buck to the roster.