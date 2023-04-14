Timberwolves vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The play-in games are down to their final match-ups for the last spot in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The second game on Friday, April 14 sees the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for a spot against the Denver Nuggets in Round 1.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Preview

The NBA play-in games give the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds a chance at making the playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder advanced out of the 9 vs 10 game as the 10 seed and will now face off with the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 11. The winner of the Thunder vs Timberwolves match-up will move on to become the final seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They will play the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series starting on Sunday, April 16. The playoff series are played in the 2-2-1-1-1 format, which means the higher seed hosts games 1, 2, 5 and 7 and the lower seed hosts 3, 4, and 6.

Following their 5-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans to advance to face off with the Timberwolves, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised his team in a press conference for not getting in their own heads when the Pelicans went on some runs against them.

“[It was a] great 48-minute effort out of the team, great poise. Obviously, New Orleans made a couple of big runs at us … thought our guys just had a great temperament in the huddles. Got back to our stuff. We weren’t perfect tonight, but we got back to our habits. It was a great effort out of our team,” said Daigneault.

He continued, “I think it’s important to recognize that a lot of the things that showed up in the game tonight are things that we’ve been trying to build obviously through this season, but even before this season … I thought a lot of those habits showed up tonight. We were able to lean back on those when we really needed them.”

He also praised his players’ time management and controlling the game, especially down the stretch.

“I thought great situational execution by the players, managed the clock really well, got ourselves in a position where we’d have the last possession even if they scored … great job on the full-court plays, they had to earn those. Great job getting the ball in bounds, both on our side out and quick and in under the basket. I just thought the guys, again, showed great confidence and poise in those situations,” said the coach.

The Timberwolves vs Thunder game tips off on Friday, April 14 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.