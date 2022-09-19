How to Watch Titans vs Bills Game Online for Free

Week two of the NFL season will end on Monday Night Football with a doubleheader. The first game of the night will see the Tennessee Titans visit the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of playoff teams from last season.

The game (7:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Titans vs Bills streaming live online:

Titans vs Bills Preview

While the Titans and Bills both made the playoffs last season, the two teams had very different results in week one. The Bills had a blowout 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, while the Titans fell at home to the Giants 21-20.

The Bills’ offense came roaring out of the gates in week one as they piled up 413 yards of total offense. After throwing a couple of interceptions in the first quarter, Josh Allen settled in passing for 297 yards and finishing with three touchdowns. Allen also tacked on 56 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

As a team the Bills had 121 yards rushing and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Stephon Diggs and Gabriel Davis both had big games in week one. Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown while Davis had four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills’ defense also played exceptionally in week one as they held the Rams to just 243 yards of total offense. The defense also intercepted three passes and racked up seven sacks, with new addition Von Miller recording two sacks.

The Titans’ offense played well in week one despite taking a loss. Tennessee recorded 359 yards of total offense and only turned the ball over once

Ryan Tannehill played well in week one as he passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Phillips led the receiving core with six receptions for 66 yards and Dontrell Hilliard made three grabs for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans did have some struggles running the ball with 93 yards and only averaged 3.6 yards per rush. Derrick Henry led the way with 82 yards on 21 carries.

Defensively the Titans struggled as they allowed 394 yards of total offense to the Giants. Tennessee particularly struggled with run defense as they gave up 238 yards and 7.4 yards per rush.

The Titans struggled to get any pass rush as they only had one sack. They were able to pick off Daniel Jones, but Jones was also 17-21 for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Titans’ defense can’t step up and play better in week two then they could be in for a long night against a red-hot Bills offense.