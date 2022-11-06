How to Watch Titans vs Chiefs Game for Free

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) head to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 6 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a huge AFC showdown.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Titans vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Titans vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Titans vs Chiefs live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Titans vs Chiefs live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Titans vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Titans vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Titans vs Chiefs Preview

Winners of five straight, Mike Vrabel and the Titans are coming off a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans on October 30. Rookie Malik Willis went 6 of 10 for 55 yards and an interception, but he didn’t need to do much with Derrick Henry behind him.

The Titans’ superstar running back finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Henry has gone over 100 yards rushing in four straight games, and he’ll be going up against a Kansas City defense that’s giving up 92 rushing yards a game.

Tennessee ranks last in the league in total offense, averaging 285.6 total yards of offense per game, so if KC can bottle up the run, the Titans will be in trouble.

The last time these two teams met was in October of 2021 and the Titans beat Chiefs, 27-3, in Nashville. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says his team won’t be caught off guard again.

“Last year, we weren’t ready and they beat our ass,” Mahomes said. “This team is a lot better than (people) talk about them. People don’t talk about their D-line.”

Kansas City is coming off a trouncing of the San Fransisco 49ers, winning 44-23 Week 8. The Chiefs tore it up in the second half, scoring 30 points in offense while also adding three sacks and a safety on defense. Mahomes has 2,159 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and Vrabel says his team is set to have its hands full.

“It starts obviously with Patrick, and his ability to not only throw from in the pocket, and improvise,” Vrabel said, via Tennessee’s official website. “The understanding that he has with (Travis) Kelce and (Mecole) Hardman and it looks like JuJu (Smith-Schuster) is starting to be a focal point with (Marquez Valdes)-Scantling. They play three backs that can all catch the ball. They put a lot of pressure on you.”

In injury news, the Titans may be getting starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from an ankle injury. Tannehill’s status is still uncertain at the time of publication.

Tennessee has won five of its last six games against Kansas City. We’ll see if Mahomes and company can get one at home.