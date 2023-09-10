How to Watch Titans vs Saints Live Stream for Free

The New Orleans Saints (0-0) will host the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Titans vs Saints live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Saints live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Titans vs Saints live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Titans vs Saints live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Titans vs Saints live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Titans vs Saints Preview

Both teams are looking to improve upon their 7-10 records last season. The Derek Carr era begins for the Saints after New Orleans added the former longtime Las Vegas Raiders starter. After nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr is ready to start a new chapter of his career.

Carr started 15 games last year, throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’ll be facing a formidable Titans defense that allowed 21.1 points per game last year.

“I’m very confident, but that doesn’t always equal wins,” Carr said. “I just want to go out there, compete, play good football, play the type of football I know that I’m capable of, the type of football I’ve been playing all offseason. But it’s going to be tough because we’ve got a tough matchup this week.”

He will be without star running back Alvin Kamara, will is serving the first of a three-game suspension doled out by the league. New Orleans has gone 3-7 in games without Kamara, so Carr and company will be at a slight disadvantage.

On offense, Tennessee will be led once again by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is entering a contract year. The Titans veteran signal-caller threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games last season.

“I’m excited to go attack this season,” Tannehill said. “My mindset is to do everything I can this week to go win this game and keep doing that as the weeks go by so we’ll be in good shape.”

The Titans also added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which should help Tannehill. There’s also All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who had a league-high 349 carries last season for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. He was easily the best part of a Titans offense that averaged a paltry 17.5 points per game.

Heading into their matchup against the Saints, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says the team is focusing on controlling what they can control. “An emphasis on fundamentals,” Vrabel said about what his team is focusing on heading into Week 1. “We can all say they’re going to do this and they’re going to do that and pull stuff out of the sky, but really we don’t know. We have no idea. We have to go down there and play fundamentally sound, play with great effort.”