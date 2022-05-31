How to Watch ‘Tom Swift’ TV Show Online for Free

Hit mystery series “Nancy Drew” is spinning off one of its most popular characters when “Tom Swift” premieres on Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.



‘Tom Swift’ Preview

Tom Swift | Who Trailer | The CW Tom Swift premieres Tuesday, May 31. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About Tom Swift: As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be or be with. But that world gets shaken to its… 2022-05-03T20:45:00Z

For three seasons, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) has been solving mysteries and investigating supernatural goings-on in the seaside town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Now billionaire inventor Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is getting a spinoff focused around the mysterious disappearance of Tom’s father, “tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit, and an endless supply of designer sneakers,” according to The CW’s press release.

It continues:

As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. At home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (April Parker Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society. But unbeknownst to Tom, his mother’s request is driven by deep secrets of her own. What’s more, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan (Albert Mwangi) intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry. While Tom navigates these emotionally charged dynamics, his missions will require his genius and his flair for innovation guided by romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.

The show co-stars Ashleigh Murray as his best friend Zenzi, whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; Marquise Vilson as his bodyguard Isaac, whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and LeVar Burton as the voice of Tom’s AI, Barclay, whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life.

The premiere episode is titled “…And the Liftoff to Saturn” and its description reads, “Tom is shaken after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.”

“Tom Swift” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.