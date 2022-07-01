Tour de France 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tour de France gets underway on Friday, July 1, in France.

Every stage will be televised on either USA or NBC (most are live, but Stage 12 and 13 will be on tape delay), and every stage will also stream live on Peacock Premium.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at some different ways you can watch a live stream of any stage of the 2022 Tour de France:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC and USA are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Tour de France live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Tour de France live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Peacock TV is the only way to watch every single stage live as it happens (the TV broadcasts will have Stage 12 and 13 on tape delay but will have every other stage live). In order to watch this coverage, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Tour de France live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the Tour de France, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Tour de France live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Tour de France live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Tour de France 2022 Preview

Slovenia cyclist Tadej Pogacar looks to make more history in his title defense at the Tour de France. Fellow Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic looks to end Pogacar’s two-year reign after coming close in 2020 but falling short in 2021 due to a crash mid race.

“It is a race that I haven’t won yet. I would love to win it,” Roglic said on Eurosport’s Cycling Show. “But I don’t look at it like I have really bad memories about it. It’s just some experiences that happened. Mostly it’s incredible, like the way I won in 2017, I still remember my super good day going over Galibier and then finishing in Serre Chevalier.”

“In cycling you’re going to have a lot of different kinds of goals because there are just a crazy amount of races,” Roglic added. “But the Tour is definitely the biggest one, or one of the biggest ones. It depends for each individual. But for me, it’s a big goal to go there, do my best and try to win it.”

Pogacar meanwhile became the second-youngest cyclist to win the title in 2020 at age 21. He looks to add to the history by becoming the sixth cyclist to win three in a row.

“I’ve got more confident over the years because I’m more experienced. The training has been good and I have a good team, that’s what builds confidence,” Pogacar told the media via Cycling News’ Stephen Farrand. “Still, you never know what happens in the race; one bad day can change everything even if you’re on good form. I hope to have good legs every day.”

“Cycling isn’t science-fiction and we have to fight all the way to win,” Pogacar added via Farrand. “Everyone has weak points. Nobody has a perfect day every day. I hope a bad day doesn’t happen to me in the Tour and that we survive the difficult moments. For sure there will be difficult moments, that’s normal in cycling and especially in Grand Tours.”

Pogacar doesn’t get into legacy talk though with a third-consecutive title on the line.

“We have so much going on in our present life that it’s difficult to look back. I just try to enjoy the moment and have fun on the bikes. We’ll see what the future brings,” Pogacar said via Farrand. “I’m excited again to start the Tour de France, like I am for any race. I want to do my best. The Tour is the biggest race in the calendar, so I’m pretty happy to be at the start and to fight for the title.”