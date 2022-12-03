How to Watch Troy vs Coastal Carolina Sun Belt Championship Online

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) visit the Troy Trojans (10-2, 7-1) in the Sun Belt Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 3.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Coastal Carolina vs Troy streaming live online:

Coastal Carolina vs Troy Preview

A huge decision looms over this game, and that’s whether or not Coastal Carolina’s quarterback Grayson McCall will suit up. The Chanticleers QB has not played since injuring his foot on November 3, and his status remains a question mark.

“He’s getting better each week,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said about McCall, adding: “It’s closer, probably, to a bowl game that it would be this week. He’s improved every week. Saturday will be four weeks and it was a 3-to-6-week injury. He couldn’t have played Saturday; he wasn’t healed. We’ll just continue to see how he’s healing. I know our doctors and everybody is saying it’s closer to six weeks. But if he can go this week, then I know he will want to go. If he’s not healthy and he has an opportunity to hurt himself worse, then we’re not going to let him play.”

Without their starting quarterback, the Chanticleers suffered a humbling 47-7 road loss at James Madison on November 26. Backup QB Jarrett Guest went 10-of-23 for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief, and the team gained just 90 yards rushing on the afternoon. Considering how the Chants have looked without their starting QB, it’s safe to say McCall’s status will have a huge impact on this game.

Coastal Carolina is scoring 29.4 points a game on offense, while allowing 28.7 points a game on defense, and it will be going up against a Troy team that has not lost since September 17.

The Trojans have been energized by first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, and it shows on the field. Troy is averaging 24.6 points a game on offense and has been playing lights out on defense, giving up just 16.8 points per contest on ‘D.’

Most recently, Troy took down Arkansas State, 48-19, last weekend. The Trojans racked up 412 total yards on offense, which included 268 yards rushing.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Sumrall said after the win. “It’s been a goal since January to compete for a championship, and I’m proud to see that goal through; we still have work to do, but we are not done yet. … To be able to host the Sun Belt Championship Game in Troy, Alabama, is incredible, and everybody needs to be there.”

Coastal Carolina has lost two of its last four, and both were games McCall didn’t play. If he sits again, the Chants will need their defense more than ever if they want a shot.