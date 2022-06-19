Trumpet Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 Trumpet Awards, honoring Black excellence in a variety of areas, are airing live on Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Bounce.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Bounce channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Trumpet Awards online:

Trumpet Awards 2022 Preview

The 30th annual Trumpet Awards are airing in honor of Juneteenth 2022, celebrating the best in African American excellence and achievement, according to the Boucne press release.

It continues, “A beacon to inspire, enlighten and raise the human spirit to its highest potential, the Bounce Trumpet Awards recognizes Black humanitarians who have succeeded against immense odds and augment the richness of our society by striving for the justice and equality of all.”

The honorees include:

Courtney B. Vance (Excellence in Entertainment Award): Vance’s debut in “Hamburger Hill” launched a prolific cinematic career that includes “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Preacher’s Wife” and “The Adventures of Huck Finn.” His work in television includes “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” for which he won an Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image award.

Stan Lathan (Living Legend Award): Lathan launched HBO’s groundbreaking “Def Comedy Jam,” produced and directed comedy specials featuring Dave Chapelle, Cedric The Entertainer and much more in his storied career.

Zaila Avant-garde (Rising Star Award): The Louisiana native was the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner and the first Black American to win the academic competition. She also holds three basketball-related Guinness World Records.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff (Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction):The senators from Georgia will be honored with this award, named after the founder of the Trumpet Awards,for succeeding against immense odds, fighting for change, and working to improve the lives of all. Warnock has served as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for over 15 years (the former pulpit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.). Ossoff was mentored by civil rights legend and former Trumpet Award honoree Congressman John Lewis.

Princess Sarah Culberson (Impact Award): This award is given for demonstrating tremendous vision, leadership and innovation that has led to a positive impact on the community. Culberson and her brother founded the non-profit Sierra Leone Rising, which distributed aid during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and 2020’s COVID-19 crisis and continues to raise funds for community growth.

Special guests include Wendell Pierce, Sanaa Lathan, JB Smoove, and Tamron Hall, and musical performers include Tank, PJ Morton, Dru Hill and Mary Mary.

“It’s fitting that that we will honor Black excellence and achievement on a day that is a commemoration of such a significant moment in our history as African Americans,” said Cheryle Harrison, head of Bounce, in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience in our having to adjust this year’s schedule. Health and safety are a priority for our guests, honorees and staff.”

The 2022 Trumpet Awards air live on Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bounce.