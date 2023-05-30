‘TUF’ Season 31 Live Stream: How to Watch Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Hit series “The Ultimate Fighter” returns to ESPN for its 31st season on Tuesday, May 30, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as the head coaches.

The show (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 31:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch the show streaming online:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include every episode live and on-demand, plus it has dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Ultimate Fighter” live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 31 Preview

“The Ultimate Fighter” is back and this year, legendary UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are squaring off — but not as fighters, as coaches.

The ESPN press release teases:

The highly anticipated return of “The Ultimate Fighter” could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. The show will feature a dynamic cast consisting of both returning veterans and up and coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams. Former UFC double champion McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) returns to “The Ultimate Fighter” after previously serving as a coach on season 22. He will look to impart the skills and experience that have earned him victories over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. McGregor now has his sights set on adding another successful season of The Ultimate Fighter to his renowned resume before locking horns with Chandler later in the year. Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Nashville, Tenn.) is widely considered to be among the most exciting athletes on the UFC roster. An All-American wrestler with knockout power, Chandler has earned thrilling victories over Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker. He now intends to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his career by coaching his team to victory and spoiling McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

The list of fighters is as follows:

MEN’S BATAMWEIGHT (135)

Mando Gutierrez | 26 | 8-2 | East Lansing, Mich.

Trevor Wells | 27 | 8-3 | Temecula, Calif.

Carlos Vera | 35 | 12-3 | Falls Church, Vir.

Rico DiSciullo | 36 | 11-2 | Somerville, Mass.

Cody Gibson | 35 | 19-8 | San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Timur Valiev | 32 | 18-3 | Moscow, Russia

Hunter Azure | 30 | 10-3 | Phoenix, Ariz.

Brad Katona | 31 | 12-2 | Dublin, Ireland

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155)

Landon Quiñones | 27 | 7-1-1 | Sunrise, Fla.

Aaron McKenzie | 26 | 11-2-1 | Oklahoma City, Okla.

Nate Jennerman | 30 | 16-5 | Sheboygan, Wis.

Lee Hammond | 26 | 5-0 | Dublin, Ireland

Austin Hubbard | 31 | 15-6 | Denver, Colo.

Roosevelt Roberts | 29 | 12-3 | Lathrop, Calif.

Kurt Holobaugh | 36 | 19-7 | Franklinton, La.

Jason Knight | 30 | 22-7 | Lucedale, Miss.

In an interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said that his motivation to return to “The Ultimate Fighter” was to impart his wisdom on up-and-coming fighters.

“To be immersed in the game, in the business, in the company and to be around these young hungry fighters that are coming up,” said McGregor as to why he returned to the show. “I may put myself right in the mix and get back out and get back on the horse, so that was my motivation and my reason for doing it. You know, also to give back to the game, you know give my wisdom and my knowledge to the next generation and then you know feed off that energy also.”

“The Ultimate Fighter” season 31 premieres on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.