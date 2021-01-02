How to Watch Tulsa vs Cincinnati Basketball 2021

The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (5-3, 2-1 in AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5, 0-2 in AAC) Saturday at Fifth Third Arena.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Tulsa vs Cincinnati live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tulsa vs Cincinnati live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Tulsa vs Cincinnati Preview

The Golden Hurricanes are coming off a 65-64 upset victory over No. 5 Houston on Tuesday. Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal had a game-high 22 points in the upset and was the lone member of the team to score in double figures. It was a huge upset for the Bearcats, and a win that could propel the team to bigger things moving forward.

“I thought our guys played with great toughness,” Tulsa head coach Frank Haith said. “Down the stretch we executed. I’m just proud of how we competed. We had a lot of things that I think didn’t go our way … but I’m proud of how we stayed with it.”​

The game came down to the final seconds, with Rachal hitting the game-winning free throws with less than a second remaining. “There was no pressure,” Rachal said after the win, per the Associated Press. “I said to myself, you’ve made every free throw tonight, just do it the same way. You shoot free throws every day, just knock it down. The second one felt a little short, I’m not gonna lie, but when I saw how it bounced and went over I knew it was going to drop.”

“This one was special,” Haith added. “Houston is one of the best teams in the country. I hope everyone understands that.”

The Golden Hurricanes are currently on a five-game winning streak, and they’ll be going up against a Bearcats team that hasn’t won since December 9. Cincinnati last played on December 22, losing 75-70 to UCF.

Keith Williams led the way for the Bearcats, notching a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort. Zach Harvey was the only other player to hit double figures for Cincinnati in the loss, scoring 15 points.

“We don’t make enough plays to win games that are this difficult,” Bearcats coach John Brannen said after the loss, per Cincinnati.com. “Winning is hard, and there’s a misconception that it just happens. You have a young team that hasn’t been through a lot of these things.”

Cincinnati has won eight straight over Tulsa, but Tulsa is a 5-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or less this season, so defense will be a big factor in this one.