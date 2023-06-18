‘TWD: Dead City’ Streaming: How to Watch for Free

The OG “Walking Dead” may be done, but the world lives on in the form of several spinoffs, the first of which is “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” premiering on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show live or on-demand on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include AMC and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Walking Dead: Dead City” streaming online:

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Preview

“The Walking Dead” was so popular for AMC over its 11 seasons that it has spawned its own aftershow, “Talking Dead,” and six spinoffs. Three spinoffs have already aired — “Fear the Walking Dead” aired from 2015 to 2023, limited series “World Beyond” aired two seasons in 2020 and 2021, and the anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” aired in 2022.

Three of the spinoffs are now forthcoming. “Dead City” premieres June 18, 2023, the Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) spinoff is slated for a late 2023 release, and the Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) spinoff is slated for 2024.

“Dead City” stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan, who are “traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek,” according to the AMC press release.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe. Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan,” said Cohan in a statement.

Morgan added, “I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, ‘Dead City’ is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can’t wait.”

The premiere episode is titled “Old Acquaintances” and its description reads, “Maggie finds Negan, and they travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan; meeting a quiet young girl named Ginny.”

Then on June 25 comes episode two, titled “Who’s There?” Its description reads, “Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change.”

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.