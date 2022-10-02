‘The Walking Dead’ Streaming: How to Watch Final Episodes Online

Part three of the final season of “The Walking Dead” kicks off on Sunday, October 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include AMC and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Walking Dead” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch AMC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” AMC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of AMC and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with AMC, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season Part 3 Preview

Play

The Walking Dead SDCC Trailer: Finish the Fight | Returns October 2nd 11 Seasons have all led to this. The Last Episodes of The Walking Dead start October 2nd. #TheWalkingDead #SDCC #SDCC22 #AMC Official TWD SDCC Trailer: Finish the Fight THE WALKING DEAD: Like The Walking Dead on Facebook: facebook.com/TheWalkingDeadAMC/ Follow The Walking Dead on Twitter: twitter.com/WalkingDead_AMC Visit The Walking Dead Official Site: amc.com/twdu/the-walking-dead Fear The Walking… 2022-07-22T20:17:39Z

The final season of “The Walking Dead” is airing in three parts. The first part aired in August through October of 2021; part two aired in February through April of 2022. Now the final eight episodes are airing in October and November of 2022, almost the exact timeline that the first season aired its six episodes 12 years ago. The show has spawned six spinoffs, including two that have not yet premiered — a Daryl (Norman Reedus) spinoff and a Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff, both of which are slated for 2023 releases.

When the show returns, fans can look forward to an “even greater force bearing down on every single member of each community,” according to the AMC press release.

It continues:

With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either. What they’re about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

“The Walking Dead’s” final season part three premiere episode is titled “Lockdown” and its description reads, “Daryl and Negan rush to the Commonwealth in order to stop Hornsby.”

Then on October 9 comes the next episode, titled “A New Deal.” Its description reads, “The survivors make a deal with Pamela; the Commonwealth celebrates Founders Day.”

“The Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.