UC Davis vs Montana State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

California-Davis takes on Montana State in Big Sky Conference action on Saturday, October 1 in Bozeman, Montana.

The game (10:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UC Davis vs Montana State streaming live online:

UC Davis vs Montana State Preview

UC Davis entered the season with high hopes, but needs a big win at 1-3 so far this fall.

The Aggies get a shot at defending national runner-up Montana State (3-1), which hasn’t lost to an FCS team this season. The Bobcats lost to an FBS team, Oregon State, last month.

“I think you just flip the film on and I think our guys recognize that this is going to be a challenge on both sides of the football,” Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said via Montana Sports’ Ashley Washburn.

Montana State nearly slipped a second week in a row but escaped Cheney, Washington, with a 38-35 win over Big Sky rival Eastern Washington. The Aggies look to give the Bobcats similar trouble in Bozeman and possibly come away with a season-changing victory.

“To this point, being 1-3, I don’t think it tells a story,” Vigen said via Montana Sports. “They were right there against South Dakota State with a chance to tie. Last Saturday with this game against Weber that was a back-and-forth affair, so I do think as I’ve seen them — I mean we haven’t played them since I’ve been here yet, but offensively very diverse.”

UC Davis can hang with the best in the FCS. Two of the Aggies’ losses came against playoff-caliber programs in South Dakota State, 24-22, and Weber State, 17-12. The Aggies’ only other loss came against FBS squad California in a 34-13 rout.

“They give you a lot of different looks, multiple fronts – a defense that we haven’t seen in a few weeks now,” Vigen said per Montana Sports. “An adjustment on that end. We’re going to have to play well to win. There’s no denying that, and this will be a great challenge for us.”