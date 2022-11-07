How to Watch UC Davis vs Cal Basketball Online for Free

The UC Davis Aggies head to Haas Pavilion to take on the California Golden Bears on Monday, November 7.

UC Davis vs Cal Preview

Cal is coming off a 62-55 win over Division II Chico State. “We did a lot of good things,” Bears coach Mark Fox said. “There were a lot of things we can learn from.” The Bears went 2 for 18 from three-point range, so cleaning up their long-range shooting will likely be a priority.

Junior guard Devin Askew and freshman forward ND Okafor each chipped in 11 points apiece for Cal. “He was very effective,” Fox said about the play of Okafor. “He’s a young player who’s learning everything about basketball. ND was really good in the minutes that he had.”

Via ESPN, the Golden Bears have several returning players from last season’s squad, including Jalen Celestine (7.5 PPG), Kuany Kuany (4.8 PPG), Joel Brown (4.8 PPG), Lars Thiemann (4.7 PPG), Sam Alajiki (3.1 PPG), Jarred Hyder (1.3 PPG), Obinna Anyanwu (0.9 PPG). Newcomers include Okafor (NR), Grant Newell (NR), DeJuan Clayton (14.9 PPG at Coppin State) and Askew (2.1 PPG at Texas).

Last season, the Golden Bears finished with a 12-20 overall record and averaged 63.0 points a game on offense. The Golden Bears gave up 66.1 points a game on defense, while committing 10.5 turnovers per contest. Cal also shot 42.0% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc during its 2021-22 campaign.

On the other side, the Aggies get both their top scorer from last season, Elijah Pepper (15.1 points a game) and their leading rebounder, Christian Anigwe, (5.7 boards per contest) back. UC Davis finished with an overall record of 10-8 last year, averaging 67.8 points a game. On defense, the Aggies surrendered 66.4 points a game and allowed opponents to hit 41.4% from the floor. They’ll get tested out of the gate early, and that’s exactly what their heads coach wants.

“We always try to set up some good tests with our non-conference schedule,” Aggies head coach Jim Les said about facing Cal out of the gate.

“I feel that really good things are going to happen with this group,” Les added. “I like their willingness to be coached and ability to play an up-tempo pace on both ends of the floor. The work ethic and the practice ethic of this team is off the charts. Now it’s just a matter of doing it when the lights come on.”

The Golden Bears went 10-8 at home last year, while UC Davis went 5-4 as a visiting team, so we’ll see if Cal can take advantage of having the home crowd in its corner.