How to Watch UC Davis vs Cal Game Online

California opens the season with California-Davis on Saturday, September 3.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Bay Area (different than regular Pac-12 Network), but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network or any of the Pac-12 Network regional channels, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UC Davis vs California streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network Bay Area, all of the other Pac-12 regional channels, and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Elite” bundle or the “Sports Plus” add-on, but you can include any package and any add-on with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UC Davis vs California live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network Bay Area, all of the other Pac-12 regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UC Davis vs California live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

UC Davis vs Cal Preview

California and California-Davis meet in an in-state clash to kick off their respective seasons on Saturday.

UC Davis has one of the better teams in the FCS with a solid defense. The Aggies went 8-4 in 2021 and made the FCS playoffs. Aiggies head coach Dan Hawkins believes has an even superior team this year.

“With all due respect to Aggies teams of the past, of which I was on a great one, I still say this: I think this is the best Aggie football team in the history of Aggie football,” Hawkins said via Sports Illustrated’s Cal Sports Report.

Hawkins’ team will look to prove that against a Cal program has face trouble from the Aggies in the past. Cal beat UC Davis 27-13 in 2019.

Cal has plenty of new faces, starting with quarterback in Purdue transfer Jack Plummer.

“There’ll be a lot of new faces but we are very optimistic and excited about the guys that are out there and they’re going to have their chance now,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said via The Mercury News. “The first test is on Saturday.”

Cal offensive coordinator expects the new players to come together sooner than later.

“We’re very young and there’s a lot of newness, but we’re expecting them to play at a high level,” Musgrave said via The Mercury News. “We want to be explosive, for sure. Explosive plays correlate to winning.”

Cal Key Players

Plummer will see his first game action for the Bears on Saturday. Plummer has quality receivers in Jeremy Hunter and J. Michael Sturdivant, plus tight ends Jeremy Terry II and Keleki Latu.

Running back Damien Moore could take some of the pressure of the Bears’ passing game on Saturday.

Bears linebacker and Washington transfer Jackson Sirmon makes his debut. Safety Daniel Scott is a force in the secondary.

UC Davis Key Players

Dual-threat quarterback Trent Thompkins can make plays with his arms and his legs.

Aggies running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. is one of the best running backs inthe FCS.

Linebackers Teddye Buchanan and Cam Trimble can give opposing offenses headaches.