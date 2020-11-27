UCF vs South Florida Live Stream: How to Watch War on I-4 2020

Two Sunshine State rivals are set to clash as UCF and South Florida tangle at Raymond James Stadium on Friday in theannual “War on I-4” rivalry.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UCF vs South Florida online for free:

UCF vs South Florida Preview

UCF fell to 5-3 last week after a 36-33 loss to Cincinnati, but the Knights have to be encouraged with how they performed against the top 10 squad.

But UCF has a chance to get back on track this week as they take on rival South Florida, a team that has lost seven in a row.

“Guys are excited about this one. A lot of our guys have grown up in the state watching this game and this rivalry. A bunch of guys have played in it a bunch,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s at the end of the regular season. It means a bunch to our guys. It’s a trophy game. It’s important to us. They’ve been great.”

Despite the Bulls’ lack of tallies in the win column, Heupel is making sure his team is ready for a battle. After all, in a rivalry matchup anything can happen when emotions are high.

“Records don’t matter. We’ve talked about it all week long. They’ve gotten better throughout the season,” Heupel said. “Lost a couple close ones late. In rivalry games, records don’t matter. For us, it’s our preparation and our energy. Continuing to build upon that. As we’ve gone through the season, I feel like we’ve gotten better at that. It hasn’t always worked out on gameday. We’ve been more mature in how we build towards game day.”

South Florida’s latest loss was a 56-21 beat down at the hands of Houston. The Bulls allowed Houston to have more than 500 yards of offense — 319 of that on the ground.

“That’s really my message for our guys. Obviously, we understand the rivalry, and [we’re] excited about that,” USF head coach Jeff Scott said. “But our focus really has to be on ourselves.

“I think one mistake you can make as a coach is to put too much emphasis in that rivalry game or talk about your opponents all week,” he added.

UCF is a massive 25-point favorite for the matchup, with the total for the rivalry game set at 67 points. The total has gone over in six of Central Florida’s last nine games. However, the total has gone under in five of South Florida’s last seven games against Central Florida.