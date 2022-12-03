How to Watch UCF vs Tulane AAC Championship Online for Free

It all comes down to this: The No. 22 ranked UCF Knights (9-3) square off against the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-2) on Saturday, December 3, with the American Athletic Conference Championship on the line.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UCF vs Tulane streaming live online:

UCF vs Tulane Preview

These two teams last met just a few weeks prior, with UCF winning, 38-31, on November 12.

“It’s all we can think about,” Tulane center Sincere Haynesworth said about losing the previous matchup, per The Washington Post. “We’re all really fired up that we get a second chance. Sometimes you watch film and you’re like, ‘Man, I wish I had that play back.’ Well, here’s our shot.”

How much that November 12 lost motivates the Green Wave remains to be seen, but this game promises to be a barnburner. Tulane has played well on both sides of the ball this season, putting up 34.4 points a game on offense while allowing 19.8 points per contest on the defensive side.

Most recently, Tulane took down an impressive Cincinnati team, winning 27-24 on November 25. Led by quarterback Michael Pratt, who went 13-of-22 for 162 yards and a score, and running back Tyjae Spears (181 yards rushing and two TDs), the Green Wave racked up 383 total yards in the victory.

On the other side, Central Florida is dealing with an injury at the most important position in sports. UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he has been playing through it. After falling to Navy, 17-14, on November 19, the Knights came back the following week to hand South Florida a 46-39 loss. Backup Mikey Keene went 15-19 for 129 yards and two scores, and Plumlee went 9-for-9 for 73 yards and a score through the air in limited action, while also leading the team in rushing with eight carries for 133 yards (that’s 16.6 yards per carry) and two TDs.

“He actually feels better,” Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn told The Charlotte Observer about Plumlee. “He’s dealt with this hamstring for a few weeks now. So, it’s not like something new. He’s managed it and been able to recover and come back. So, his mindset is to play.”

The Knights’ QB will most certainly be the target of a Green Wave defense looking to get the bitter taste of that previous meeting out of its mouth.

“This time, it’s going to be different,” Knights linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste said, per USA Today. “We’re playing for a trophy.”