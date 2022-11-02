UCLA vs Concordia Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A top-ten ranked UCLA squad faces Concordia University Irvine in exhibition action on Wednesday, November 1.

UCLA vs Concordia Preview

UCLA, ranked No. 7 in the preseason Coaches Poll, comes into the season with big expectations.

The Bruins showcase its new-look squad on Wednesday for the first time this fall in exhibition action against Division II Concordia University Irvine. The California schools have been before in exhibition play in 2009, when UCLA edged Concordia 62-61 in exhibition action.

Despite being a Division II program, the Golden Eagles have a former Division I player in Alpha Okoli, who last played at St. Bonaventure. Concordia also has a grad transfer in Lance Coleman II, who previously played at California State Northridge.

Concordia went 13-13 last season, and returning key players such as Cam Fini and Kobe Sanders look to take things to another level. Sanders averaged 10.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season. Fini posted 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per night.

UCLA went 27-8 last season and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Five key Bruins players return from that squad — David Singleton, Kenneth Nwuba, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Tyger Campbell. Jaquez is the leading returning score of that bunch. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

UCLA will need to fill the void left by last season’s leading scorer, Johnny Juzang, who averaged 15.6 points per game. The Utah Jazz signed Juzang after last summer’s NBA Draft.

Campbell provides scoring and a quality three-point shot. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.3 assists, and a steal per game last season. Campbell also shot .410 from three-point range.

“I’m on him. I want him in Steph Curry mode,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said about Campbell via 247 Sports. “So Tyger is the best in the country at taking care of the ball, can run the pick and roll, run your team is out the window. He’s become such an elite shooter, that for us to win, he needs to be hunting shots.”

Clark, Nwuba, and Singleton will need to step up scoring this season after averaging 6.7 or fewer points last season. Clark could also provide a significant boost on defense this year. He averaged 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals last year.

UCLA also has Will McClendon and Mac Etienne back from season-ending ACL injuries last year. The Bruins also have a promising freshman in Amari Bailey, who made All-Pac 12 preseason honorable mention.

“I’m the baby on the team, so I’m really just still getting acclimated,” Bailey said via the Daily Bruin. “I’m really just trying to soak up as much as I can.”

The Bruins tip-off regular season action next week with Sacramento State at home on November 7.