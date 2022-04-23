UCLA Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The UCLA Bruins will showcase its progress at spring practices for fans on Saturday, April 23.

The game (Noon ET/9 a.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the UCLA spring game online:

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the UCLA spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the UCLA spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo.

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the UCLA spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

UCLA Spring Game 2022 Preview

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has key offensive players back to work with in 2022 after an 8-4 season in 2021, but he isn’t out to show off what the Bruins have on Saturday. The Bruins will practice — not even scrimmage — at on-campus Drake Stadium instead the Rose Bowl.

“Exposure is who watches it,” Kelly said via the Los Angeles Times, “so I don’t know how many people are watching a spring game, so I couldn’t tell you yea or nay on that.”

Kelly see an advantage to keeping things a practice versus a game and Saturday.

“Sometimes if you just scrimmage, and the ball doesn’t get to the red zone,” Kelly said viad the Los Angeles Times, “then you’re not getting red-zone [work], so we’ll specifically move the ball situationally to different spots on the field and then try to get in some different situations whether it be third down — all the things in football that are really the difference between winning and losing, we’ve been emphasizing through the whole spring, so it’s just an opportunity for us to do that.”

Key players back include quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 2,409 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dorian Thompson Robinson is a video game character pic.twitter.com/NSprr769gM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2021

Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet returns after a strong 2021 season. Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

UCLA meanwhile needs to find new receivers to step up in place of its top performers leaving for the NFL Draft or transfer portal. Tight end Michael Ezeike, and receivers Kam Brown, Kazmeir Allen, and Jake Bobo could fill those roles.

Defensively, the Bruins have key transfers in cornerback Azizi Hearn from Wyoming and linebacker Darius Muasau from Hawaii. Defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, twin transfers from North Texas, could spark the Bruins defense, too.