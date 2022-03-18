How to Watch UCLA vs Akron Game Online for Free

Fourth seed UCLA (25-7) and No. 13 seed Akron (24-9) meet in a late tip-off at the NCAA tournament.

The game (9:50 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Akron online:

UCLA vs Akron Preview

UCLA couldn’t get past Arizona in the Pac-12 Conference championship, but the Bruins have their sights set on bigger things now.

The Bruins had a five-game winning streak going before the loss to the Wildcats. Overall, UCLA has been tough to stop since mid February at 8-2 in its last 10 games.

Akron, making its first Big Dance since 2013, looks to pull the upset. The Zips routed Kent State 75-55 for the MAC title on March 12. The Zips come into the NCAA tournament on an eight-game winning streak. Notably the Zips played Ohio State tough in the season opener on Nov. 9, 2021, in a 67-66 loss.

Akron can score in the 70s, averaging 71.2 points per game, and the Zips have one of the better defenses in the country. The Zips allow 62.8 points per game, 24th in the country, and an block shots to a clip of 3.3 per game.

Zips 7-foot-0 freshman center Aziz Bandaogo is a force in the paint with 1.3 blocked shots per game. Bandaogo also averages 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per night.

Sophomore forward Ali Ali leads the Zips in scoring with 14.2 points per contest. Ali also posts three rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Junior guard Xavier Castaneda averages 13.5 points per game. Castaneda also averages 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Enrique Freeman, a sophomore forward, averages a double double with 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Freeman also average 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.

UCLA also has a strong defense, allowing 64.8 points per game for 46th in the country. The Bruins average seven steals per game, which ranks in the upper third of the nation. The Bruins can also score in bunches, averaging 76.4 points per game for 48th in the land.

Bruins junior guard Jonny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring with 16 points per game. He also averages 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Fellow junior guard Jaime Jaguez averages 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Senior guard Jules Bernard posts 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per night.

Tyger Campbell, a junior guard, also averages double figures with 11.5 points per game. Campbell also posts 2.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.